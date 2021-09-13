WV governor gives COVID-19 update as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving a COVID-19 update in the Mountain State at approximately 11 a.m.

The governor’s update comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state. As of this weekend, the state has reported three days of record-breaking numbers of West Virginians on ventilators. On Saturday, the state reached its second-highest day of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday, Sept. 12, a total of 210,289 cases of the virus have been reported throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials said Sunday 73.4% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 59.4% are now fully vaccinated. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.