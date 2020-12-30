Coronavirus Updates

WV governor gives update on COVID-19 and vaccines

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 and vaccine distribution in the Mountain State at approximately noon Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

The governor’s briefing comes as the state surpassed 1,300 COVID-19 related deaths. 1,452 new cases have been reported within the last 24 hours and current hospitalizations are edging toward 800 with a record high of 797 West Virginians in the hospital with COVID-19.

