WV governor holds town hall over income tax cut proposal

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will hold a virtual town hall on Tuesday over his proposal to cut the state’s personal income tax.

In his State of the State address last month, Justice said he seeks to cut the income tax in half for most earners.

Republican legislative leaders considered it one of their top agenda items for the statehouse session that began in mid-February.

The governor will answer pre-submitted questions from residents about the proposal at noon. He also held a town hall in late February.

Fully eliminating the tax would cut nearly half of the state’s budget, or about $2.15 billion.