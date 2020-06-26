WV Governor offers federal aid plan; critics say it ignores the state’s poorest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says $200 million will be distributed to local governments across the state. Nearly $7 million will be set aside for Workforce West Virginia, to replenish unemployment funds. And $150 million will go to small businesses for grants.

“We’ll be able to pump out $150 million to our small businesses. And it’s all going to the smallest businesses. So it will be going out in $10,000 tranches, and we hope it goes to 15,000 businesses,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

But critics say not enough is being distributed to poor and minority communities in the state. Twenty percent of, or 360,000, West Virginians live below the federal poverty level. Their advocates want more help.

“So the poor health is directly related to the poverty, directly related to the lack of jobs, and employment and economic development opportunity. And also directly related to the poor educational levels for people in these communities,” said Rev. Matthew Watts, Grace Bible Church.

Also today, the Governor says he asked for the resignation of Public Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp, saying inaccurate Covid-19 numbers, caused him to lose confidence in her.

“Among the places getting money from the federal CARES Act, the City of Charleston. It received a check for 3-point6 million dollars to pay for police and fire overtime, as well as personal protective equipment,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories