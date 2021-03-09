Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

WV governor OKs bill elevating tourism, development offices

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has approved legislation that elevates the state’s tourism division and development office to separate cabinet-level departments.

Effective in late May, they will be known separately as the Department of Tourism and Department of Economic Development.

Last month Justice appointed former Senate President Mitch Carmichael to become the state’s economic development director.

Carmichael, a Jackson County Republican, lost in the June 2020 Republican primary. He served as Senate president from 2017 to 2020 and was made the target of teachers who packed the state Capitol during strikes in 2018 and 2019.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS