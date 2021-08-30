WV governor orders agencies to prepare as Ida moves inland

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued a State of Preparedness across the state for officials to make preparations as Hurricane Ida moves inland.

According to the National Weather Service, the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding will increase Tuesday and Wednesday in West Virginia as Ida’s remnants track to the northeast from the U.S. Gulf Coast. Justice says the state is ready to provide resources should flooding or other weather-related incidents occur.

The governor says coordinating agencies are on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center if needed. The NWS will be holding daily briefings with state leaders and emergency personnel throughout this weather event.

The weather service will conduct daily briefings with state leaders and emergency management personnel this week. Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm along the Louisiana coast on Sunday.