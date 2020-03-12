WV Governor, others agree to cancel high school basketball tournament over COVID-19 worries

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice has been meeting with top health leaders in the state, as well as discussing whether schools should remain open, even though the state has no Corona virus cases. But taking the lead of college and professional sports leagues, the governor decided that the girl’s high school basketball tournament ongoing in Charleston right now, had to be cancelled as a precautionary measure.



“You have to entrust that our medical professionals, our school professions, our athletic professionals – they’re not asleep at the switch. And they’re working,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

While the tournament may be over, regular classes go on. A potential decision on whether to close all schools in the state could be made in coming days. Corona virus affects mostly on those over 60.

“We’re seeing that kids do get sick as much with this. So that’s not quite the same risk we’ve had in the past. And that does not mean we wouldn’t close the schools. We will think about that when the time comes,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, West Virginia Public Health Officer.

The Corona virus battle continues to be a team effort. Before the end of it’s session, the Legislature gave Governor Justice more money to combat the disease.

“So that’s 2 million dollars immediately available for Corona virus preparation. We know that there are other resources available to DHHR and the administration,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R) Clay.

Congress has also sent the Mountain State another 5-million dollars for testing and treatment. More may follow.

“Governor Justice says he and his staff are meeting with health officials frequently throughout the day. They are evaluating new data and will respond accordingly if things take a turn for the worse,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

West Virginia joins Maine and Iowa as the only three states without a Corona virus case.