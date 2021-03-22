Countdown to Tax Day
WV governor proposes exempting part of unemployment benefits

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

(Photo Courtesy: Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has proposed exempting the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits received in 2020 from the state income tax.

The Republican governor’s legislation before lawmakers would apply to nearly $1.36 billion in unemployment payments, according to his office.

Over 197,000 people in West Virginia received some amount of unemployment aid in 2020.

