WV governor says he will let transgender bill become law

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stated he would either sign the transgender bill or allow it to become law.

‘Personally I feel that absolutely, I just can’t get through my head that it is the right thing for us at a middle school level or a high school level in our state for me not to support the bill,’ said Gov. Justice.

The NCAA announced on Tuesday that they will continue to closely monitor these situations, determining where championships are held, to decide whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.

Gov. Justice added, ‘ Even at our college-level I support the bill there as well. The only problem is the NCAA could penalize us in West Virginia.”

“We could come back into a special session and retroactively look back at it,’ said Gov. Justice.

The bill would ban transgender athletes in middle and high school from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The bill states that a birth certificate would be required upon admission to public school confirming the person’s sex at birth.

Gov. Justice would become the fourth governor in America to accept such a bill. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was the latest governor to sign a similar bill into law, joining Mississippi and Arkansas.

Gov. Justice said he does not support a veto of the bill as well.