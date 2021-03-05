WV governor updates state on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5.
The governor’s update comes as the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 287 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths, bringing the state to 132,964 cases and 2,318 deaths. 208,994 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated.
