May 17 2021 12:00 am

WV governor updates state on COVID-19 as active cases increase

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 10:30 a.m. April 2.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 420 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the state to a total of 142,653 total cases and 2,688 deaths throughout the pandemic. Active cases continue to rise, reported today at 6,642 cases.

