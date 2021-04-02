WV governor updates state on COVID-19 as active cases increase

MOOREFIELD, WV (WDVM) -- Moorefield Police say a woman fatally shot her two children, including a 9-month-old infant, before shooting and killing herself Thursday night, according to the initial observations in the investigation.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1 to a home on Winchester Avenue, where they found Brandi Baker, 38, and her infant child were found with gunshot wounds. The two were pronounced dead on the scene by the Hardy County medical examiner, police say.