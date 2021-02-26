WV governor updates state on COVID-19, vaccine rollout

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

The governor’s update comes as the state dropped below 8,000 active cases of the virus for the first time since mid-November. Current hospitalizations are at 267, the lowest number reported since Nov. 1, 2020.

The state reported 421 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning, above 400 for the second day in a row after several days near or below 300. Health officials confirmed the death of one additional person, a 68-year-old female from Webster County, in connection with the virus.