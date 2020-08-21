WV governor updates state on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.

Wednesday, the governor announced bars in Monongalia County would be able to reopen Aug. 31 with additional guidelines in place. Justice originally announced the closure of the bars July 13.

Justice also said in his Wednesday briefing the state was working on a “tweek” to the metric system for reopening schools. He says the additional update will benefit the state’s smaller counties by avoiding a “skew” in information.

At the briefing Wednesday, Justice was joined by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV). Capito said in an earlier meeting with White House Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator commended the state on its response to the virus.

