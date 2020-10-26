WV groups protest over Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several West Virginia organizations are protesting outside U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s (R-WV) office over her decision to support Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Several organizations are standing outside Senator Shelley Moore Captio’s office protesting her decision to support Supreme Court Justice Nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Photo Courtesy: Elbert Mosley, 13 News Photographer

Protestors say that instead of focusing on the Supreme County nominee, Capito should concentrate on a COVID-19 relief package. Many of the protestors are dressed as the women from the popular Hulu show, “A Handmaid’s Tale,” based on a book by Margaret Atwood, in which women are repressed in a totalitarian and theocratic country that was once the United States.

Members of the Kanawha Valley National Organization of Women say they are worried appointing Barrett to the Supreme Court would reverse the progress made for equal rights over the last decades.

This protest comes ahead of Barrett’s expected confirmation as a Supreme Court Justice after Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly yesterday to advance the president’s nominee.

At this time, Democrats are strongly opposing the nomination.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.