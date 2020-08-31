WV health officials confirm another COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting another COVID-19 death in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the death of a 58-year-old man from Raleigh County.
As of 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31, the WV DHHR says 140 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the state to 10,250 positive cases. The total includes 2,019 active cases, 139 hospitalizations, 8,017 recoveries and 214 deaths. The state has received a total of 435,863 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19.
Confirmed cases per county include:
Barbour (33), Berkeley (801), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (541), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (292), Gilmer (18), Grant (141), Greenbrier (105), Hampshire (92), Hancock (122), Hardy (73), Harrison (265), Jackson (202), Jefferson (356), Kanawha (1,417), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (484), Marion (220), Marshall (133), Mason (104), McDowell (70), Mercer (310), Mineral (145), Mingo (243), Monongalia (1,126), Monroe (123), Morgan (38), Nicholas (52), Ohio (293), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (140), Putnam (283), Raleigh (363), Randolph (224), Ritchie (5), Roane (31), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (248), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (308), Wyoming (67).
