WV health officials report three more deaths, more than 100 hospitalized

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State’s COVID-19 death toll is rising again this evening with three additional deaths. The state is also reporting more than 100 West Virginians are currently in the hospital due to the virus.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Ohio County, a 59-year old male from Logan County, and an 85-year old female from Logan County.

As of 5 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, the WV DHHR has received 277,343 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 48 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 6,422 total cases, 138 of which are probable. The total includes 1,604 active cases, 102 current hospitalizations, 4,703 recoveries and 115 deaths.

Confirmed cases per county include case confirmed by lab test/probable case:

Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (615/22), Boone (71/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (53/1), Cabell (300/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (124/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (84/0), Hampshire (70/0), Hancock (89/3), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (175/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (281/5), Kanawha (743/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (55/1), Logan (112/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (119/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (20/1), Mercer (128/0), Mineral (102/2), Mingo (111/2), Monongalia (853/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (29/1), Ohio (244/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (151/1), Raleigh (151/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (45/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (220/11), Wyoming (19/0).

