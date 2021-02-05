WV hits 2,100 COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State has now recorded 2,100 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Health officials reported 20 additional deaths Friday, Feb. 5.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 60-year-old male from Mason County, an 83-year-old male from Wood County, a 77-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year-old female from Ohio County, a 92-year-old female from Harrison County, a 24-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 49-year-old male from Ohio County, a 59-year-old female from Harrison County, a 72-year-old male from Cabell County, an 89-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 94-year-old female from Hancock County, a 71-year-old female from Ritchie County, a 73-year-old male from Hardy County, an 88-year-old female from Mercer County, a 66-year-old male from Mason County, a 79-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year-old female from Mingo County, an 86-year-old female from Putnam County, an 86-year-old female from Putnam County, and a 71-year-old female from Grant County.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 5, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials are also reporting 597 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to a total of 123,641 cases since March 2020. The number of active cases continues to drop, recorded at 17,761 today. More than 1,000 West Virginians have been confirmed as recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 103,780.

According to state health officials, the number of West Virginians in the hospital with COVID-19 has dropped again to 384. However, the numbers of people in the ICU and on ventilators have both risen slightly to 116 and 55, respectively.

The state has received a total of 1,970,429 confirmatory lab results with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.26% and a cumulative rate of 5.61%.

COVID-19 vaccine data for West Virginia as of Feb. 5, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has administered 99.1% of its vaccines allotted for first doses with 205,252 administered. Health officials have also administered 88,807 second doses of the vaccine. West Virginia residents can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System Map as of Feb. 5, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR County Alert System map, the eight counties currently in red are Mingo, Wayne, Boone, Wirt, Wetzel, Hardy, Hampshire and Berkeley. Summers County currently the state’s only county in green.

Counties in yellow on the map include Brooke, Calhoun, Roane, Lincoln, Mercer, Randolph, Taylor and Preston. The state’s current gold counties are Cabell, Kanawha, McDowell, Nicholas, Monroe, Tucker, Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Gilmer, Pleasants, and Monongalia counties. The remaining 29 counties are orange.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,138), Berkeley (9,127), Boone (1,473), Braxton (752), Brooke (1,932), Cabell (7,256), Calhoun (215), Clay (360), Doddridge (421), Fayette (2,468), Gilmer (658), Grant (1,010), Greenbrier (2,301), Hampshire (1,421), Hancock (2,521), Hardy (1,234), Harrison (4,570), Jackson (1,591), Jefferson (3,394), Kanawha (11,311), Lewis (894), Lincoln (1,147), Logan (2,514), Marion (3,455), Marshall (2,874), Mason (1,700), McDowell (1,285), Mercer (3,977), Mineral (2,521), Mingo (1,976), Monongalia (7,262), Monroe (899), Morgan (881), Nicholas (1,080), Ohio (3,438), Pendleton (595), Pleasants (777), Pocahontas (564), Preston (2,452), Putnam (3,925), Raleigh (4,283), Randolph (2,252), Ritchie (573), Roane (472), Summers (681), Taylor (1,036), Tucker (475), Tyler (585), Upshur (1,551), Wayne (2,447), Webster (271), Wetzel (1,023), Wirt (331), Wood (6,643), Wyoming (1,649).

For more information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.