WV Home Show returns to Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s the largest exhibit of its kind in the Mountain State, and one of the largest on the East Coast. The West Virginia Home Show is officially back!

“After missing last year because of the pandemic, it is really good to be back. Everybody is excited about being here. These people rely on this show to get in front of a mass amount of people,” said Tim Cunningham, the Chairman of The West Virginia Home Show.

WV Home Show 2021

The West Virginia Home Show offers anything home improvement. Like a new set of doors or just a fresh coat of paint.

This event allows local businesses from the Tri-State area to show case their work and skill sets.

“These three days are basically our chance to get some exposure. we do not have a storefront so we try to meet as many people as we can,” said Randy Allio, the owner of J&R Creations.

More than 100 vendors are now set up in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center with hopes of upwards of 5,000 spectators this year, which is huge for first-time business owners.

“That means I get a kick start, a head start, a jump… of getting my business started and being profitable in the first year,” said Greg Paxton, the owner of Mr. Handyman and Grounds Guys.

Whether you are looking to build something new, or complete an unfinished pandemic project…

“Anything you might have started or didn’t get finished, they can take care of it and help you out with it,” said Cunningham.