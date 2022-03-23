HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Some West Virginians could qualify for financial assistance with their homes following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the West Virginia Homeowner Rescue Program, this is a way to help residents “avoid delinquency, default, foreclosure, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement.”

What does this program assist with?

“If you have a mortgage payment, you’ve fallen behind on your house payment, we can help with that. Also, past due utility payments. West Virginia is a very high homeownership state, so it’s not just for people that owe a mortgage, but if you own your home outright and maybe you’ve fallen behind on utilities or your property taxes, home insurance, it can help with those things,” explains Erica Boggess, the Executive Director for the West Virginia Housing Development Fund.

She says depending on the amount of assistance needed, the state believes they will be able to help around 2,700 homeowners with this funding.

Why does WV need this?

“A lot of people have been affected by COVID-19. People lost their jobs, their wages were decreased for whatever reason, hours went down, a lot of service industry workers have been affected by this, people lost childcare, their expenses may have gone up, so the cumulative effect of all these things have caused a need for this,” says Boggess.

There are two requirements to qualify for this funding:

Applicants need to be at or below 150% of the area median income for their county. This chart shows what that amount is for each county. Applicant must have had a COVID-19 hardship. For example: an increase in expenses/a decrease in income.

What type of assistance can you receive?

“If you’re looking for help with past-due house payments, that can be up to $15,000. If you need help with a down payment loan, [that can be] up to $500. If you’ve fallen behind on your property taxes or home insurance – and it’s not covered in your monthly house payment – you can get up to $5000. There’s $300 available for internet assistance and $2500 available for utility assistance,” explains Boggess.

The program will be accepting applicants Monday, March 28. You can click here for more information on the program and the application.