WV honors Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager with memorial service (Outdoor Ceremony)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia native Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager was honored today during a Celebration of Life, paying homage to his service, bravery and free spirit.

Brig. Gen. Yeager died December 7, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born and grew up in Lincoln County before becoming a record-breaking pilot, famously known for flying faster than the speed of sound.

Many West Virginians to this day admire the risks Brig. Gen. Yeager took.

Charleston resident, Gene Pierson, who attended the outdoor ceremony said, “his [Yeager] accomplishments to prove that people from West Virginia who come from rural backgrounds can accomplish the things he did in his lifetime.”

His Celebration of Life included indoor and outdoor tributes, including a missing man formation air salute, a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and an American flag presentation.

Brig. Gen. Yeager’s great-nephew, Doug Wallace, said he never forgot his roots.

“You’re talking about a guy who’s an American hero and he loved West Virginia, he never forgot that, he loved his family and he’d come back and visit,” said Wallace.

Yeager’s family members also remarked today’s memorial service is exactly what he deserved and they were blessed for such a beautiful turnout.

