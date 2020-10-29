WV hospitalizations from COVID-19 at highest level, state reports seven new deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of West Virginians hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to rise, with 238 people currently in the hospital, breaking Wednesday, Oct. 28’s record high of 226 people hospitalized in the Mountain State.

State health officials say seven more West Virginians have died from COVID-19, bringing the Mountain State to 443 deaths throughout the pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old female from Wetzel County, a 73-year-old female from Wetzel County, a 66-year-old female from Wetzel County, a 66-year-old female from Wetzel County, a 74-year-old female from Berkeley County, and a 70-year-old male from Kanawha County.

As of 10 a.m., the WV DHHR reports 402 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 23,466 cases. The number is the third-highest report of daily new cases the state has seen throughout the pandemic.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases includes 4,747 active cases, up by nearly 200 from Wednesday, and 18,276 recoveries, also up by about 200 from Wednesday.

The state has received a total of 757,923 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positive rate of 2.97% and a cumulative percent positive rate of 2.89%.

According to the WV DHHR’s County Alert System map, Wyoming County has dropped out of the red down to orange after more than a week in red on the map. Mingo County remains red, while Wayne, Boone, Wyoming, Monroe, Braxton, Morgan and Berkeley counties are orange. Counties in gold include Marshall, Lincoln, Raleigh, Clay, Upshur, Barbour, and Jefferson counties.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by county include:

Barbour (185), Berkeley (1,615), Boone (381), Braxton (67), Brooke (237), Cabell (1,453), Calhoun (36), Clay (64), Doddridge (71), Fayette (786), Gilmer (64), Grant (194), Greenbrier (200), Hampshire (133), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (660), Jackson (388), Jefferson (603), Kanawha (3,683), Lewis (94), Lincoln (253), Logan (770), Marion (391), Marshall (341), Mason (178), McDowell (126), Mercer (762), Mineral (223), Mingo (609), Monongalia (2,316), Monroe (257), Morgan (151), Nicholas (188), Ohio (560), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (30), Pocahontas (70), Preston (200), Putnam (884), Raleigh (825), Randolph (419), Ritchie (41), Roane (111), Summers (119), Taylor (168), Tucker (64), Tyler (35), Upshur (265), Wayne (595), Webster (32), Wetzel (183), Wirt (53), Wood (616), Wyoming (309).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Berkeley County, October 29, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Van Fire Department, 45 Sydney Street, Van, WV

Cabell County, October 29, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County, October 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County, October 29, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Lincoln County, October 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, 7350 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marion County, October 29, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mercer County, October 29, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County, October 29, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Monroe County, October 29, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

Putnam County, October 29, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County, October 29, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County, October 29, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Wayne County, October 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wetzel County, October 29, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (parking lot behind the department)

Wyoming County, October 29, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

The WV DHHR says testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will also be held Friday, Oct. 30 in the following counties.

Boone County, October 30, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Racine Volunteer Fire Department, 400 Volunteer Street, Racine, WV

Braxton County, October 30, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holly Gray Park, 41 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Cabell County, October 30, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 30, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jefferson County, October 30, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (by appointment; call 304-728-8416, press 1)

Kanawha County, October 30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shawnee Sports Complex. One Salango Way, Dunbar, WV

Lincoln County, October 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Mercer County, October 30, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County, October 30, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Monroe County, October 30, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County, October 30, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV (by appointment; call 304-258-1513, option 1)

Ritchie County, October 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, October 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, October 30, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, October 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County, October 30, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.