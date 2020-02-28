WV House and Senate working on state budget

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The House of Delegates released its proposed state budget just one date after a controversial budget offering put forth by the Senate. The Senate cut a $20 million request from the Governor, to help fund more waivers for people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, known as I-D-D’s. But the House wants those funds fully restored

“They’re very important, particularly for children with disabilities. It’s really a help for the families,” said Del. William Hartman, (D) Randolph.

“Well, they get to stay with their families. People with intellectual and developmental disabilities get to stay with the ones who love them most. And that’s really what matters at the end of the day,” said Del. Josh Higginbotham, (R) Putnam.

And by mid-day, the Senate did vote to restore the full $20 million dollar addition for IDD waivers. Meanwhile, both chambers are proposing cuts to Governor Justice’s pet-project known as “Jim’s Dream,” which is now called, “Jobs and Hope.” It helps people with substance use disorder, get back on their feet and has bipartisan support

“We’ve already had 13-hundred people in the program. As part of that they get job training, they get drug treatment and they get back in the workforce. Why in the world we’d want to consider eliminating a program that is working that well?” said Del. Matt Rohrbach, (R) Cabell.

“It’s just counter-intuitive. It doesn’t make any sense. We’ve got to put people back to work. We’ve got to give people a second chance. Once you do that, again you’re going to help everybody,” said Del. Sean Hornbuckle, (D) Cabell.

Right now the budget proposals also cut funding for a second Mountaineer Challenge Academy that was proposed to operate in Montgomery.

“Eventually every related bill must pass the House and Senate with the exact same language and provisions, otherwise it can’t become law. Expect a lot more of this back and forth between the House and Senate in the final eight days of this Legislative Session,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

