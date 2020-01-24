WV House of Delegates approves controversial fire code changes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) –It’s a bill that critics say pits public safety, against cost savings. This week the House of Delegates approved a change in the rules enforced by the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Right now so-called “arc-fault interrupters” are required in every room of a home, but the House approved a change to make those devices required in bedrooms only. Bill backers say the additional devices are not needed and jack up the price of a home.

“It’s an increased cost. It’s somewhere around quadruple the price for one of these arc-fault circuit interrupters in the panel box. And for an outlet, it’s almost 10 to 20 times to price of these, and that goes directly to our constituents,” said Del. Geoff Foster, Chairman, (R) Putnam – Rule Making Committee.

But bill critics worry about added fire danger. They believe reducing the number of arc-fault interrupters in a home will be a disaster waiting to happen.

“I think this Fire Commission rule is a terrible retreat on safety. I think its kind of ironic when we have professional firefighters here that we would be passing legislation that will increase the risk of electrical fires that could be prevented,” said Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer, (D) Monongalia.

But the bill’s backers say most construction follows federal fire codes and standards, and that this change falls within those rules.

“The bill to change the state’s fire codes now goes onto the State Senate where the debate there could be as fierce, as here in the House,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

