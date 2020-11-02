WV House of Delegates member is battling COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A member of the West Virginian House of Delegates is battling a serious case of COVID-19.

Republican Kanawha County Delegate Kevan Bartlett is being treated for COVID-19. Bartlett is also a senior pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville, which had an outbreak of the virus two weeks ago.

According to Bartlett’s daughter’s Facebook page, the delegate is being transferred from Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston to J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, after efforts to put him on a ventilator were unsuccessful.

I and my fellow members in the House of Delegates continue to lift our friend and colleague Delegate Kevan Bartlett in prayer as he fights COVID-19, and hope for a complete recovery. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R – Clay)

In an updated Facebook post on his daughter’s page, Bartlett has been admitted to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown and now in stable condition.

