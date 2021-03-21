WV House of Delegates member tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/AP) — A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has contracted the coronavirus and is under quarantine.

Raleigh County Republican Brandon Steele tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He chairs the House Government Organization Committee.

The announcement was made on Sunday, March 21.

Steele addressed legislation in the House chambers without a mask on Friday. Delegates are allowed to remove their masks when recognized to speak.

Majority Leader Amy Summers, (R-Taylor) has released the following statement:

“House of Delegates Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele tested positive for COVID Saturday, March 20. He is undergoing a quarantine in line with timing set forth by his physician. We have attempted to notify anyone who had the potential of high-risk exposure to this member, which would have meant close contact for more than 15 minutes, and we also want everyone with the House of Delegates to be aware of this positive case. The House has verified its mitigation plan with Dr. Clay Marsh, and he verified appropriate measures are in place. Testing with increased capability will be offered at the Capitol beginning Monday, with drive-through options available and more details about testing to be shared as soon as they are available.” Majority Leader Amy Summers, (R-Taylor)