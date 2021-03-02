WV House of Delegates passes bill on public employee strikes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Legislature announced the House of Delegates has passed a bill that declares work stoppages or strikes by public employees are unlawful.

The House passed Senate Bill 11 with a 53-46 vote Tuesday, March 3. One member was absent. The bill was initially passed by the State Senate Feb. 22.

Because the bill was amended in the House, it now goes back to the Senate for reconsideration. If the Senate passes the bill without any further amendments, it would then move to the governor’s office.