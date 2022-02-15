CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would ban abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

BREAKING…, with 81 yes votes, WV House of Delegates votes to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Bill goes to Senate. ⁦@WOWK13News⁩ ⁦@WVTonight⁩ pic.twitter.com/fe1WBOFKX6 — Mark Curtis (@MarkCurtisWOWK) February 15, 2022

The only exceptions to the 15-week rule established in House Bill 4004 would be in cases of medical emergencies or of severe fetal abnormality. During debate on the West Virginia House floor, delegates Zukoff and Fleischaur moved to add an amendment to the bill that would also include exceptions in the case of rape or incest, but the amendment was rejected.

If a medical professional intentionally violates the law, they could lose their medical license.

The bill passed with an 81-to-18 vote. It will now head to the West Virginia State Senate.