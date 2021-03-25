WV House passes bill requiring single-sex participation in some school sports

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would require single-sex participation in interscholastic athletic events.

That bill will now move to the State Senate. The House voted 78-20 in favor of the bill. If passed, the bill would require student-athletes to play sports based on the sex listed on their birth certificate. The requirement would not apply to co-educational secondary school interscholastic athletic events.

Fairness West Virginia says this bill would ban transgender athletes in middle and high school from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

“This is a cruel bill that offers a solution in search of a problem,” said Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness West Virginia. “Sixteen other states and the NCAA allow transgender kids to fully participate in school sports without any issue. School sports are important. They teach our kids the value of discipline, teamwork, self-confidence and other essential life skills. No child should be denied that opportunity.”

According to Fairness West Virginia, the West Virginia State Medical Association, the West Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the West Virginia Psychological Association and the West Virginia School Psychologist Association are all opposed to the bill.

Officials with Fairness West Virginia say many transgender youth already face an uphill battle in many parts of their lives. A GLSEN 2019 survey showed 84% of transgender youth feel unsafe at school, and 70% of those students avoid bathrooms because they feel unsafe or uncomfortable. Surveys have reported nearly half of transgender youths attempt suicide and the transgender community is increasingly a target of violence and harassment.

Fairness West Virginia says they are concerned the bill would “further ostracize” young transgender people. The bill would also require a birth certificate upon admission to public school to identify the student’s sex for participation in single-sex interscholastic athletic events. The bill states that if the birth certificate cannot be obtained, the person enrolling the student must submit an affidavit explaining why the birth certificate is not available.

“I think we can all agree that adolescence is a difficult time for many people,” said Brittainey Cooper, the social justice chair of the West Virginia School Psychologists Association. “It is rough even when questioning gender identity is never a concern. Transgender adolescents already struggle in ways that cisgender teens do not. Research has shown, year after year, that transgender adolescents are more prone to bullying, social and family rejection, and mental health concerns.”