WV House Passes Shared Custody Bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF)- The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would make child custody arrangements 50-50.

The bill, HB 2363, called the “Best Interest of the Child Protection Act of 2021,” will now go to the WV Senate.

The bill passed 68-31 after a debate among lawmakers.

The bill would allow for petitions to reopen already-settled custody cases. To change the 50/50 split, one parent must prove the other to be incompetent, neglectful or abusive.