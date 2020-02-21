WV House wants criminal investigation of hospital closures

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — This week Alecto Health Care of California announced plans to close the Fairmont Regional Medical Center in Marion County, potentially putting 600 people out of work. Last September Alecto closed the Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, and another medical center across the river in Ohio. That was more than a month earlier than previously announced. The House of Delegates wants the U.S. Attorney or State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to investigate.

“We had meetings with them before we ever came to session. They said to our face it would never happen to Fairmont, we will use the money and keep Fairmont whole. Now, they lied to our face,” said Del. Linda Longstreth, (D) Fairmont.

“You know obviously the access to care is the highest concern. Because without care, and critical care when needed, people will die,” said Del. Erikka Storch, (R) Ohio

Lawmakers are doubly frustrated because they say help was offered to Alecto Healthcare, but was never accepted.

“We offered them all the help we could do in state government. We said reach out to us, tell us what you need. If you tax reform, tax breaks, whatever we could do to help save the 600 jobs, reach out to us. They never did. Told us they were not going to close,” said Del. Michael Angelucci, (D) Marion.

We have been trying to reach Alecto Healthcare for comment but its internet address simply says its website is under construction.

“Even though the House passed a resolution seeking a criminal investigation, it is simply a request. It does not have the force of law to require the Attorney General or the U.S. Attorney to investigate,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.