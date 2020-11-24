WV hunter injured in shooting accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a hunting accident in Cedar Grove yesterday afternoon.
According to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, the man was shot in the hip when a fellow hunter was unloading his gun and it went off. The injured man was taken to a hospital where he is listed as being in stable condition.
