WV hunter injured in shooting accident

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – A Marion County man has become the first dual-organ transplant recipient at Ruby Memorial in Morgantown on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Nark Kumaravelan has gained a new perspective on the holiday season and a much greater appreciation for selfless acts of kindness and giving this year. The 48-year-old Fairmont resident received the gift of life last Thursday, November 19, when the WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance, the state’s only multi-organ transplant program, performed West Virginia’s first dual-organ transplant at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. Kumaravelan received both a new heart and kidney from an unnamed donor.