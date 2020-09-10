WV Hunting and Fishing Show canceled for 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2021 West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show has been canceled.

The West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association says the decision was made due to the pandemic and travel restrictions. They said having the show would be “very difficult and unwise, if not impossible.”

The 2022 West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is scheduled for January 21-23, 2022 at the Charleston Convention Center.

