WV Hunting and Fishing Show is heading back to Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Calling all hunters, fishers, and outdoorsmen: the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is making its way back to Charleston!

The West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association will hold the 34th Hunting and Fishing show January 21-32, 2022.

“Local sportsmen benefit from it, but not only that but the outfitters that come from all over the United States, Canada, and South Africa. They keep coming back,” said Glen Jarrell with WV Trophy Hunters Association.

The City of Charleston is excited the show is coming back after canceling last year’s event due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association just announced the Hunting and Fishing show is making its way back to Charleston!! Tune into WOWK 13 NEWS at Noon for details pic.twitter.com/vTpPGooqRY — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) April 19, 2021

“It’s so wonderful. You know this is the second time in just two weeks that we’ve been here announcing some great and monumental announcements moving forward,” said Mayor Amy Goodwin, City of Charleston.

Events like these are important to promote business throughout the city and attract tourists. Proceeds of the show will go towards programs that promote and protect hunting, fishing, and wildlife conservation.