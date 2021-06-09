WV joins 24-state coalition against limiting ammunition magazines

Wes Morosky looks for specific ammunition for a customer on the phone at Duke’s Sport Shop, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in New Castle, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a 24-state coalition that is urging the Supreme Court to “protect the rights of gun owners with regard to standard capacity magazines.”

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of permitting states to outlaw ammunition magazines, and the coalition filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to overturn that ruling.



“The right to keep and bear arms is vital to West Virginians and law-abiding gun owners across the nation,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Limiting ammunition magazines in such a manner flagrantly mocks the Second Amendment freedom that our nation’s founders gave all Americans to defend themselves and their property. Simply put, it could be a matter of life and death.”

In the brief, the coalition argued that the appeals court was “misguided in using an erroneous construction of the Constitution” when it ruled that New Jersey could ban magazines that hold 11 to 15 rounds. The coalition also argued that states are able to promote public safety, prevent crime and reduce criminal firearm violence without instituting magazine bans.

The coalition said that, if left intact, the New Jersey law could lead to similar measures that would infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of citizens in other states.



West Virginia joined the Arizona- and Louisiana-led brief with the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.