WV launches seat belt, child restraint enforcement campaign

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia law enforcement officers are starting a campaign to make sure motorists are using their seat belts and that children inside vehicles are restrained.

The state Department of Transportation says the Governor’s Highway Safety Program is coordinating the statewide effort that runs through March 21. The state launched its campaign ahead of the national Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization in May.

