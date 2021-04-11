Countdown to Tax Day
WV lawmakers pass $4.5 billion budget with cuts to colleges

West Virginia

by: CUNEYT DIL

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers have approved a $4.5 billion budget that leaves the state’s two top universities with a combined $28 million cut unless future surpluses can kick in to cover it.

The Senate voted 23-11 to pass the budget on the final day of the 60-day legislative session.

Lawmakers trimmed Gov. Jim Justice’s initial budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year by nearly $74 million. But much of it is expected to be backfilled through surpluses. The Republican governor says he planned to sign the budget, calling it a “solid” bill.

