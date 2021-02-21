WV lawmakers proposes bill for government online payments

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore is proposing legislation to make payments easier for all West Virginians.

State Treasurer Moore encouraged lawmakers to pass the E-payment bill allowing West Virginia residents and businesses to pay taxes and fees for government services online in all 55 counties last week.

“It’s 2021. It’s kind of no-brainier at this point to make all payments online and we really think this is going to have cost-saving benefits for all the working families here in West Virginia.” Riley Moore, West Virginia State Treasurer

Some people in the community agree with the idea. The bill would require all county and local governments to begin accepting payments electronically on a platform set up by the state treasurer’s office.

“I think it’s a great. It’s convenient first of all, especially with the weather we been having lately and not being able to get out on the road and everything. You can do it from the convenience of your own home.” Arrietta Lynn, Customer

State Treasurer Moore says making payments online has been a concern to some citizens due to the circumstances throughout the past year.

“I heard a lot about this as I was going around the state campaigning last year. People want to have the ability to pay online, particularly during COVID, where people are staying at home, they’re not out and about as much,” State Treasurer Moore said.

There are some people who like to handle their business in person.

“I’m sure there are people that still like to do things in person and get out. I just happen to be one for saving my time for other things; be with my family,” Lynn said.

The bill also aims to help people keep up with the changing times.

“It’s a huge part of our modernization, which is something I ran on. We’re looking to modernize these aspects of payments as it relates to fines, fees or taxes here in the state of West Virginia and make everyone’s life a little more modern,” State Treasurer Moore said.

The bill would guarantee by March 1, 2023, West Virginia citizens and businesses could pay any tax, fee, fine or other payment to the state or any political subdivision online.

