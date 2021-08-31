WV lawyer sentenced to probation in wire fraud case

MARTINSBURG, WV (AP) – A prosecutor says a West Virginia lawyer has been ordered to serve three years of probation and pay almost $35,000 in restitution for fraud.
The U.S. attorney’s office says 63-year-old Timothy Mark Sirk of Keyser pleaded guilty to wire fraud in April. Prosecutors said in a news release that the court-appointed attorney in Mineral County admitted filing fraudulent pay vouchers for public defender services. Sirk also admitted forging a judge’s signature when submitting the vouchers.
The release said the vouchers were filed from December 2016 to June 2018 in Mineral County.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.