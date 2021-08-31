WV lawyer sentenced to probation in wire fraud case

MARTINSBURG, WV (AP) – A prosecutor says a West Virginia lawyer has been ordered to serve three years of probation and pay almost $35,000 in restitution for fraud.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 63-year-old Timothy Mark Sirk of Keyser pleaded guilty to wire fraud in April. Prosecutors said in a news release that the court-appointed attorney in Mineral County admitted filing fraudulent pay vouchers for public defender services. Sirk also admitted forging a judge’s signature when submitting the vouchers.

The release said the vouchers were filed from December 2016 to June 2018 in Mineral County.