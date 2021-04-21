WV leaders want federal infrastructure money spent on highways, roads and bridges

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia stands to gain a lot of money for highways, roads and bridges if a $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill from President Biden is approved. But critics say the bill contains “poison pills” like funding for things such as home health care, environmental projects, and even the arts. Because of that, one key Democrat is saying no, at least for now.

“I want to make sure we get a good infrastructure bill, and I mean infrastructure. We can do care-taking economy. We can do research and development and we can do all the manufacturing. We can do all that in separate pieces of legislation,” said Sen Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Right now the senator’s top three priorities for West Virginia are finishing Corridor-H in the Eastern Panhandle and completing the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway, both in Southern West Virginia. The Governor says his staff is compiling a list of other projects in addition to what’s already being done.

“I don’t have concerns right now. I have more wishes and hopes than concerns. In our Roads to Prosperity program, we got after it, did we not? And we’ve done an amazing amount of work,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Like Senators Manchin and Capito, Governor Justice says the money should be spent on infrastructure projects only.

As for how much money West Virginia might get, it’s not a done deal yet, but Senator Manchin says it could be 25 to 30 billion dollars.

Senator Manchin says President Biden’s plan would raise the corporate net income tax from 21% to 28%, which he opposes. Manchin wants it raised to only 25%.

