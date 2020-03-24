WV Lottery to continue; closes Charleston office to walk-in customers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Lottery says it will close its Charleston validations office to walk-in customers beginning Wednesday, March 25 due to the current State of Emergency and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All Lottery drawings will continue as scheduled during this period, according to a press release from the WV Lottery.

The WV Lottery says players with winning traditional lottery tickets – scratch-off and drawing games such as Powerball – can mail them to the Lottery for validation and prize payment during the closure period. They do note the processing time for prize claims may take longer than usual during this time, and that players have 180 days from a draw date or the end of a game to claim a prize.

If you have a winning ticket that expires during the Governor’s declared state of emergency, the Lottery says it will validate and pay the prize as long as you submit your claim by mail, or in person at Lottery Headquarters no later than 30 days after West Virginia’s state of emergency order has been lifted.

The Lottery says to submit a winning ticket by mail:

Sign the back of your ticket, and mail it to West Virginia Lottery/Claims, P.O. Box 2913, Charleston, WV 25330. Be sure to include a mailing address and daytime telephone number.

If the prize is more than $600, you will need to include a photocopy of your driver’s license or government-issued photo ID and a copy of your social security card.

The West Virginia Lottery’s primary focus is the safety and well-being of our people, customers, employees, and business partners. We are doing our part to slow the spread of the virus, and protect our communities. The West Virginia Lottery

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, you can call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-877-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

