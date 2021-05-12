WV Lottery to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Charleston

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Lottery, along with the West Virginia National Guard, will host a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14 at the Lottery Headquarters located at 900 Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston.

The clinic is available to all eligible West Virginia residents. This will also include those between the ages of 12 and 15. The clinic will be held in the ground-level parking lot and those participating will need to enter from Pennsylvania Avenue. Signs will be placed to mark the entrance, traffic flow and exit.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be offered, Lottery officials say. Those 12 to 15 years of age will only be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, however, those 16 and older will be able to choose which vaccine they receive.

Officials with the WV Lottery also say COVID-19 testing will be available upon request.

The organization plans to host a second clinic in the coming weeks for those who receive a two-dose shot