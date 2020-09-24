WV Low Income Energy Assistance Program recipients to receive supplemental payment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says an automatic Regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) supplemental payment will be issued to those who received Regular LIEAP in the 2020 program year.

The one-time payment of $125 will be issued to the company that provided the main heating source for the individual’s home, such as the electric company, gas company, etc., according to the WV DHHR. Individuals who received Regular LIEAP for bulk fuels will receive a check by mail.

The WV DHHR says LIEAP assists eligible households with the costs of home heating through direct cash payments or to the utility companies on the household’s behalf. The program also has a crisis component available for households without resources who are facing the loss of a heating source.

The eligibility for both of the program components is based on factors such as income, type of heating payment, and total heating costs, according to the WV DHHR.

LIEAP is operated by the Division of Family Assistance (DFA) in each of the WV DHHR field offices for a short time each winter.

The WV DHHR says all clients should receive payment by the middle of October.

