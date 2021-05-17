WV man arrested after 3-month-old hospitalized twice

Moundsville, WV (WTRF) – A Moundsville man is in the Northern Regional Jail after his three-month-old son was hospitalized twice, both times after the man was alone with the baby.

Moundsville Police say 28-year-old Randy Lee Hall is charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in injury, two counts of child neglect resulting in injury, and two counts of malicious assault.

In both incidents, which happened on April 27 and May 9, Hall was alone while caring for the baby, and the baby had to be hospitalized with difficulty breathing. According to police, doctors allegedly found the infant suffered “several significant” brain bleeds.

Police say the baby is at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh and is expected to make a full recovery.

Hall allegedly told officers he has suffered anxiety since he got out of prison, according to the police department. His bond has been set to $75,000, cash only.