WV man arrested after allegedly coughing, spitting on healthcare worker

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested after allegedly coughing and spitting purposefully on a healthcare worker in Roane County.

According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Department, Michael David Badgett is charged with assault and battery on a healthcare provider after a May 6, 2020 incident at Roane General Medical Associates Respiratory Clinic.

The deputies responded to a complaint May 7, where a worker told deputies Badgett allegedly became upset and began cursing because his wife could not accompany him to the treatment area in accordance with the facility’s COVID-19 protocol.

Deputies say according to the healthcare worker, Badgett allegedly continued cursing and became aggressive both verbally and with his posture. The worker then told Badgett he could leave the facility if he wanted to.

According to deputies, the healthcare worker said before leaving, Badgett allegedly pulled off his protective mask, purposefully coughed and spit on the worker. He said he hoped the worker got “it.” The sheriff’s department says Badgett’s statement was allegedly referring to COVID-19. Two other employees confirmed they witnessed the incident, deputies say.

