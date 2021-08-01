WV man arrested following a sexual assault investigation

MERCER CO., WV (WOWK) – Police in Mercer County made an arrest Friday following a sexual abuse investigation.
Dennis Norwood, 68 of Athens, WV, was arrested at his home and now faces multiple charges.
The alleged allegations involved six victims that were identified and range from ages four to 12 years old.
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
