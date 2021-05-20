WV man arrested for DUI after dump truck crash

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection to Monday’s crash involving a dump truck on Prenter Road. Police say that the crash involved injuries.

After investigating, deputies arrested 52-year-old Richard Hughes, of Seth, West Virginia, and charged him with DUI/drugs causing bodily injury. He is currently on bond for a similar charge from a previous crash.