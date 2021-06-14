WV man charged for alleged sexual assault, abuse of a child

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County man is behind bars after alleged sexual assault and sexual abuse charges.

West Virginia State Police say they received a complaint from the McDowell County 911 Center on Thursday, June 3, 2021, regarding the alleged abuse of a young girl. Court documents state the girl was in the bathtub when David Rudolph came in and allegedly started rubbing her legs, thigh and back.

Investigators said Rudolph later allegedly went into a bedroom the young girl was in and got in bed with her. According to court documents, he allegedly put his hand up the young girl’s shirt and down her underwear.

Rudolph was charged with first degree sexual assault, first degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by parent guardian, custodian or other person in position of trust to a child. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.