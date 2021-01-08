WV man charged for soliciting minor

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man is facing charges of soliciting a minor and distribution of a controlled substance.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Wayne Pauley of Ashford was arrested Thursday, Jan. 7 after an investigation. According to deputies, evidence collected at the home indicates probable additional charges.
Anyone who may have additional information regarding the case is asked to reach out to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.