WV man charged for soliciting minor

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man is facing charges of soliciting a minor and distribution of a controlled substance.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Wayne Pauley of Ashford was arrested Thursday, Jan. 7 after an investigation. According to deputies, evidence collected at the home indicates probable additional charges.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding the case is asked to reach out to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

