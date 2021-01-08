WV man charged for soliciting minor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Health officials say 36 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the state is reporting a record number of more than 28,000 active cases of the virus.

The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 54-year-old male from Mason County, an 86-year-old male from Gilmer County, a 74-year-old female from Preston County, a 70-year-old female from Brooke County, a 79-year-old male from Brooke County, a 75-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 68-year-old male from Ohio County, an 83-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year-old male from Wood County, an 86-year-old female from Logan County, a 51-year-old male from Logan County, a 92-year-old female from Putnam County, a 71-year-old male from Brooke County, an 87-year-old male from Wood County, an 89-year-old male from Marshall County, a 53-year-old female from Cabell County, an 89-year-old female from Brooke County, a 75-year-old female from Logan County, an 86-year-old female from Hancock County, a 95-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 49-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year-old female from Mercer County, a 99-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 92-year-old female from Ohio County, an 82-year-old female from Mercer County, a 100-year-old female from Brooke County, an 84-year-old male from Mineral County, a 75-year-old male from Harrison County, an 89-year-old female from Cabell County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old female from Brooke County, an 81-year-old female from Brooke County, a 63-year-old female from Putnam County, an 83-year-old male from Greenbrier County, an 84-year-old female from Gilmer County, and a 92-year-old male from Brooke County.