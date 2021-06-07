WV man charged in alleged arson at trucking company

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, Elwood “Lynn” Hebb, 45, of Elkins, is facing arson charges in connection to a May 2020 fire at a trucking company in Elkins. (Photo Courtesy: WV State Fire Marshal’s Office)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to an alleged arson investigation regarding a fire that caused almost $60,000 in damages at a trucking company.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, Elwood “Lynn” Hebb, 45, of Elkins, turned himself in on June 3 upon request. He has been charged with one count of 1st-degree arson, three counts of 3rd-degree arson, one count of burning insured property and one count of conspiracy.

Officials say the 13-month investigation by the WV State Fire Marshal’s office and the West Virginia State Police began after a fire broke out at Anytime Trucking Company on Apache Drive in Elkins on May 25, 2020.

According to the fire marshal’s office, Hebb had been an employee of the trucking company. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing, and officials ask anyone who may have any information about the fire to contact the West Virginia State Fire Incident Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE or (800) 233-3473.