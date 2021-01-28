WV man charged in catalytic converter theft

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Scott Spears, 39, of Saint Albans, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 27 for a felony charge of grand larceny in connection to a catalytic converter theft. Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a catalytic converter theft in Kanahwa County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Scott Spears, 39, of Saint Albans, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 27 for a felony charge of grand larceny.

Deputies say security footage of the Shawnee Sports Complex showed a man getting out of a green Ford Ranger and crawling beneath a Ford, F-350 that belongs to the complex. The suspect then returned to the Ford Ranger while carrying an item.

Through the investigation, deputies said they found the pick-up belonged to Spears who allegedly admitted to being the man in the video.