WV man charged in catalytic converter theft

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Scott Spears, 39, of Saint Albans, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 27 for a felony charge of grand larceny in connection to a catalytic converter theft. Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a catalytic converter theft in Kanahwa County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Scott Spears, 39, of Saint Albans, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 27 for a felony charge of grand larceny.

Deputies say security footage of the Shawnee Sports Complex showed a man getting out of a green Ford Ranger and crawling beneath a Ford, F-350 that belongs to the complex. The suspect then returned to the Ford Ranger while carrying an item.

Through the investigation, deputies said they found the pick-up belonged to Spears who allegedly admitted to being the man in the video.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS