WV man charged in catalytic converter theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a catalytic converter theft in Kanahwa County.
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Scott Spears, 39, of Saint Albans, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 27 for a felony charge of grand larceny.
Deputies say security footage of the Shawnee Sports Complex showed a man getting out of a green Ford Ranger and crawling beneath a Ford, F-350 that belongs to the complex. The suspect then returned to the Ford Ranger while carrying an item.
Through the investigation, deputies said they found the pick-up belonged to Spears who allegedly admitted to being the man in the video.
